Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Eastside breakwater under scrutiny amid fears of ‘irreversible damage’ 

Photo by Johnny Bugeja. The image in the article is a screen shot of the Gibraltar Government’s Geo Portal website showing the grid reference provided in the developer’s plans for the southernmost point of the breakwater. The Chronicle has added a line from the point at sea to illustrate its position in relation to the coastline. 

By Brian Reyes
27th August 2025

The Catalan Bay Senior Committee said the Eastside project broke “clear promises” made by the Chief Minister and the Minister for the Environment, specifically assurances that no marina breakwater would be constructed in front of Catalan Bay.  The committee said residents of Catalan Bay had also been told the development would not harm beaches or...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Rock Hotel plans major refurbishment of pool and terrace facilities

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

Local News

Court of Appeal increases award in GHA medical negligence case 

Mon 25th Aug, 2025

Brexit

CM says negotiators working to ‘ambitious’ treaty timeline, as Spanish media predicts border fence ‘torn down’ by January

Mon 25th Aug, 2025

Local News

Justice Minister explores review of sentencing for sexual crimes

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sightings of poisonous ‘blue dragons’ in La Linea put beachgoers on alert 

Mon 18th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Owner of Murga Bar loses court challenge over termination of lease 

26th August 2025

Local News
Court of Appeal increases award in GHA medical negligence case 

25th August 2025

Local News
Young man jailed five years and eight months after fatal Line Wall crash 

19th August 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Richard’s Rendezvous Inconveniences and impatience

12th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025