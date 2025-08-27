Eastside breakwater under scrutiny amid fears of ‘irreversible damage’
The Catalan Bay Senior Committee said the Eastside project broke “clear promises” made by the Chief Minister and the Minister for the Environment, specifically assurances that no marina breakwater would be constructed in front of Catalan Bay. The committee said residents of Catalan Bay had also been told the development would not harm beaches or...
