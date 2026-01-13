Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Easy win for Lions against Man 62

By Stephen Ignacio
12th January 2026

There was little doubt as to where the match was heading when Lions scored their third goal with some ease after just 13 minutes of play.

Rumours that Manchester 62 had secured new investors and fresh signings were nowhere to be seen on the day. Instead, it was a predominantly youth side that took to the field, aware that most of its senior players — and even members of its under-18 squad — had already departed, leaving them to defend the Manchester 62 colours.

Manchester 62 did show brief signs of combative spirit in the 16th minute, but Lions’ transition from defence to attack was fluid and smooth, with only a wayward final long pass preventing a quick break.

Just two minutes later, Lions allowed Manchester 62 to advance before halting them in their tracks and then striking again, this time securing a fourth goal through another slick transition, the final pass paving the way to goal.

Lions thought they had added a fifth at the half-hour mark, only for the effort to be disallowed due to an infringement.

Despite knowing they lacked the strength to match Lions, Manchester 62 did not simply sit back in defence. Instead, they took every opportunity to press forward, frustrating their opponents whenever possible. More importantly, this highlighted that although Lions were comfortably ahead, they did not fully control the match and remained vulnerable — something that may have concerned the Lions’ technical team, particularly with their place in the top six yet to be secured.

Lions were forced into changes after 41 minutes, mainly due to injury.

The second half began much as the first had ended, with Lions largely in command. However, it was Manchester 62 who produced the first real attempt on goal in the 55th minute, the resulting corner leading to a scramble that saw them come close once again.

Despite their lack of experience and quality, Manchester 62 continued to show fighting spirit and were not content with merely making up the numbers. That inexperience, however, showed once more just two minutes later when Lions scored their fifth goal and almost added a sixth moments after.

Pushed deep into their own half, Manchester 62 battled to avoid conceding again. Several saves and the woodwork initially denied Lions as the match entered its final quarter-hour.

In the 86th minute, the inevitable finally arrived as Lions scored their sixth, with a seventh following soon after. Manchester 62’s response was a speculative effort from closer to the halfway line than the penalty area, easily gathered by the Lions goalkeeper. Two further attempts drifted wide as Lions completed a dominant 7–0 victory.

