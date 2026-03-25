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Wed 25th Mar, 2026

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Features

Elysium Bayside Groundbreaking Ceremony to Mark Start of Landmark Development

By ADVERTORIAL
25th March 2026

One of Gibraltar’s most anticipated new developments will officially break ground on 26 March, as TNG Realty Bayside, part of TNG Global, commences construction of Elysium Bayside - a major mixed-use urban project set to transform the Bayside district. Delivered in partnership with ROX Living Global from Vietnam, the ceremony marks a significant milestone as the scheme moves from vision to reality.

Elysium Bayside is a large-scale mixed-use development located within Gibraltar’s central business district, comprising more than 369 residences, alongside 10,390 sqm of office space and 2,848 sqm of retail. Arranged across six architectural blocks, the scheme has been designed as an integrated urban community, centred around a landscaped piazza that will serve as a shared social and commercial hub for residents, professionals and visitors alike.

Positioned in the fast-evolving Bayside area, the development is strategically aligned with Gibraltar’s continued growth as an international business centre. The inclusion of modern office space is expected to support key sectors such as fintech, legal services and online gaming, while the residential and retail components are designed to generate consistent footfall and support a more dynamic, self-sustaining urban environment. With its central location and mixed-use composition, Elysium Bayside is set to contribute meaningfully to the ongoing transformation of Gibraltar’s city landscape.

The architectural vision for Elysium Bayside is led by Cino Zucchi of CZA – Cino Zucchi Architetti, one of Milan’s most respected studios, rooted in a city widely regarded as a global centre of design excellence.

The project reflects a refined approach that blends Mediterranean influences with British standards of quality, aiming to create a contemporary yet enduring residential environment. Notably, the design was recently showcased at MIPIM 2026 in Cannes, one of the world’s leading real estate exhibitions, underlining its international relevance. Architects from Milan will also attend the groundbreaking ceremony, marking the occasion alongside project partners and stakeholders.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the CEO of TNG Realty Bayside said: “The groundbreaking ceremony represents a significant milestone as Elysium Bayside moves from concept into construction. It reflects our long-term confidence in Gibraltar and our commitment to delivering a development that contributes meaningfully to the territory’s evolving urban landscape.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Thursday, 26 March 2026, and will be attended by the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, alongside government representatives, project partners, and members of the local business and property communities. The event will not only mark the start of construction but also reinforce the collaborative effort behind the project, bringing together international expertise and strong local partnerships to deliver a landmark development for Gibraltar.

Further Information
ELYSIUM Bayside – A Life of Elegance
📞 (+350) 200 40383
🌐 https://elysiumbayside.com/
📩 enquiries@elysiumbayside.com

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