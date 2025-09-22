England get their bid to challenge for NWYC2025 title going with win against Wales

(Image courtesy of NWYC2025)

The Europa Sports Hall was treated to another big clash as the second all-British encounter got underway, with England meeting Wales in the Netball World Youth Cup.

Wales stayed in touch in the early stages, but at 7–3 England increased their speed and pulled further ahead, moving into an 11–5 lead with five minutes left of the first quarter.

The Roses, in their red kit, were well pressed by Wales, who knew that allowing England to build too wide a gap would be a difficult climb back. The two sides have met many times before, with England the favourites once again.

Some excellent positioning from the Welsh defenders helped delay England, while at the other end Wales also struggled to break through England’s tough defence. The score stood at 13–8 with a minute to play in the quarter, before England closed out the period with a 15–9 advantage.

This was England’s first outing of the competition after their scheduled opener against Sri Lanka was cancelled due to the latter’s absence, which handed England the points by forfeit. The delay meant the Roses’ technical team had to keep players sharp and focused despite the wait. Three days and 18 matches into the tournament, England’s campaign finally began in earnest.

Early in the second quarter Wales were unable to contain England’s fast-paced play, which saw them push ahead to 19–10. The match drew significant local attention, with Gibraltar’s under-21 team and technical staff among those in attendance to witness two top British sides face each other on the world stage.

Wales had beaten Tonga in their opening match on Saturday, before also sitting out Sunday due to Sri Lanka’s withdrawal—meaning both sides entered the court without a match the previous day.

By the closing stages of the second quarter, England had stretched their lead to 27–15 and added another before the break, taking a 28–15 lead into half-time. Wales missed their final attempt of the half, adding to what had been a physically bruising contest on both sides. The umpires were kept busy with warnings as tempers and tackles flared, but England never looked like relinquishing control.

England made changes in the third quarter, bringing in fresh combinations with the security of their lead. Though it took a little time for new players to settle, they extended the margin to 31–17. Their defensive pressure denied rebounds and quickly turned play into attack.

With several players already competing in the Super League, and at least one with six senior international caps, Gibraltar’s crowd was treated to netball at one of the highest youth levels—just a step below full international standard. For local players and coaches, it was an opportunity to learn from some of the best young talents in the sport and perhaps future stars of the senior game.

England’s dominance was complete by the midway point of the third quarter, racing to 40–17 with six minutes still to play. By the end of the quarter, they led 49–19, just ten goals shy of reaching the 4,000-goal milestone in their World Youth Cup history.

The Roses, who have never won the competition (their best result a silver medal), were clearly making a strong bid for this year’s title. Their relentless pace and tough stance on court proved too much for Wales, despite the latter’s gritty determination.

England hit their 4,000th World Youth Cup goal with seven minutes left on the clock, marking a historic moment across their nine appearances at the competition.

They went on to secure a commanding 65–28 victory, rotating their full bench in the process. Wales also gave all their players court time, but ultimately had to accept defeat to a dominant England side.