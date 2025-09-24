England overcome Jamaican energy for sweeping win in NWYC final group matchday

England took little time to stamp their mark on the match, racing to a 12-5 lead after less than ten minutes of play.

Jamaica, however, were not about to sit back and looked determined to challenge. They closed the gap to 12-8 before England struck back with three consecutive goals, extending their advantage to 15-8 with four minutes left in the first quarter.

Jamaica showed strong presence on court, playing with energy and resilience to keep within touching distance—though only just. England, however, closed the quarter in firm control with an 18-9 lead.

England carried their momentum into the second quarter against a Jamaica side more than willing to get stuck in and play a physical game. By midway through, England were 25-14 in front.

The Tercentenary Sports Hall once again witnessed two very distinctive styles of netball: England, a European powerhouse, against Jamaica, whose Caribbean flair and energy made for a thrilling display.

It became a point-for-point battle, England maintaining their eleven-goal cushion but unable to fully shake off Jamaica until late in the quarter. A late surge saw England dent Jamaican morale, pulling away to 33-17 before finishing the half with a commanding 36-17 lead. Jamaica’s bowed heads as they walked off court told the story of a side feeling the pressure.

Jamaica came out fighting after the break, firing in two quick goals while denying England a response. Their determination sparked further momentum: an intercept that ended with a Jamaican player tumbling onto her own bench drew loud cheers, and soon they had cut the deficit to 36-21 before England finally replied. The halftime pep talk had clearly lifted spirits and reignited belief.

England, however, struggled to regain rhythm, disrupted by Jamaica’s pressure and energy. Five minutes into the third quarter the score stood at 39-22. Eventually, England settled back into their flow, reaching the 40-goal mark at 41-23 midway through the quarter. With composure restored, England’s passing and efficiency in the circle saw them regain full control, moving 45-25 ahead with under three minutes left. They entered the final quarter leading 46-27.

England started the fourth quarter strongly, adding two quick goals. Crisp passing and clever use of the full court gave them dominance in possession, stretching the lead to 49-27 before Jamaica finally broke through with a goal of their own. Their effort was rewarded with cheers, especially after scoring again from an intercept, but England’s response was ruthless: six unanswered goals took them to 55-29.

Jamaica were left chasing shadows as England’s movement twisted and split their defence, the ball zipping into the circle with precision as the score rose to 57-29. The match was briefly paused after a heavy collision saw a Jamaica player hit the ground hard near the bench.

Unrelenting, England continued to pile on goals, moving to 59-29 with four minutes still to play. They closed out the match in style, sending a strong message of intent. Having never won a Netball World Youth Cup, England were making clear they were here to challenge for the crown.

The Roses sealed a 64-33 victory over a Jamaican side that, despite defeat, had brought flair, fight, and energy to the court, ensuring an entertaining contest for the crowd.

