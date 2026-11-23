The draw for the first round of the Peninsula Rock Cup has taken place, producing three potentially exciting ties as teams begin their quest for silverware.

St Joseph's, who were dealt a blow by Glacis United this weekend after dropping two points, will face Lions Gibraltar.

Lions, whose season has so far been below par, will see the Rock Cup as a possible route towards European competition, particularly with the club currently sitting outside the top four.

Europa will take on College 1975 in a repeat of this weekend's league encounter, which saw Europa come away with a 2-0 victory.

Another eye-catching tie will see Glacis United face Lincoln Red Imps. Glacis will be looking to cause an upset against the reigning domestic heavyweights, who remain involved in Conference League football this season. With a hectic schedule ahead, Lincoln will face a difficult test against a Glacis side that has been proving itself to be tough opposition.

The first-round draw also saw five teams receive byes directly into the quarter-finals, giving Hound Dogs and Lynx, currently among the lower-placed sides, an opportunity to progress further in the competition without having to negotiate an opening-round tie.

Peninsula Rock Cup – First-round ties

Lions Gibraltar v St Joseph's

Europa v College 1975

Glacis United v Lincoln Red Imps

Teams receiving byes into the quarter-finals

Europa Point, Lynx, Hound Dogs, Mons Calpe and FCB Magpies.