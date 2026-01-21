Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Jan, 2026

Sports

Europa and Lincoln Red Imps face each other again

By Stephen Ignacio
21st January 2026

The second of the double-header between Europa and Lincoln Red Imps takes place this evening, Wednesday, at the Europa Sports Stadium.

Following Sunday’s 3–1 defeat at the hands of Lincoln Red Imps, Europa can ill afford another setback after dropping to fourth place and seeing the gap to Mons Calpe open up to four points. With a match in hand ahead of kick-off, Europa will be looking to close that gap to just one point should they secure what could prove to be one of the most important results of their 2025/26 season.

Lincoln Red Imps will head into this evening’s clash with renewed confidence following a convincing second-half performance that secured three important, confidence-boosting points. After their defeat to St Joseph’s just a week ago, Lincoln must maintain a strict “no-give-away” points policy as St Joseph’s continue to add to their tally.

With St Joseph’s holding the advantage after winning one of the head-to-head encounters between the two sides, even finishing level on points may not be enough for Lincoln to retain the title. They will therefore be aiming to restart another unbeaten run and put the defeat against St Joseph’s firmly behind them.

Any stumble this evening against Europa could significantly complicate Lincoln’s title defence, making this a ‘cup-final’-style encounter as both sides chase European football. Lincoln are targeting a return to the Champions League, while Europa will be aiming to finish at least third in the league—although, after last season, they are fully aware that this may not necessarily guarantee European qualification.

In other matches today, Mons Calpe Women face Lynx Women at 6pm in a fixture expected to consolidate Mons Calpe’s title in the women’s division. Although rumours have circulated suggesting the women’s league winners may gain access to the Champions League, there has been no official announcement to indicate this will be the case. All expectations currently point towards next season’s league title being the one that could open the door to European football for women’s football.

