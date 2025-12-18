Europa and Lynx close year top of the futsal table

With the next Futsal Premier League match not scheduled until January 10, the domestic league now takes a break with both Europa and Lynx heading the table.

The new year will begin at full throttle as Europa take on Bavaria. Having slipped to fourth place, Bavaria will be looking to re-energise over the festive period and mount a comeback into the title fight. With a game in hand, they can close the gap on Popay Lek, who sit third on 18 points — just three ahead of them.

At the top of the table, Europa lead on goal difference. However, with a game in hand, their clash against Bavaria will be crucial if they are to take outright control and move three points clear of Lynx, with whom they are currently level on 21 points.

Europa closed out the year in emphatic fashion on November 30 with a resounding 10–3 victory over Zoca Bastion — a result that effectively ended Zoca Bastion’s hopes of finishing the year within touching distance of the top four.

The last round of matches also saw Bavaria secure a 3–1 win over Saxon, who have managed just one win and one draw so far this season.

Popay Lek added to their tally of victories by easing past Argus High Flyers, who continue to hover below mid-table, eight points adrift of the top four.

Lynx faced the toughest challenge in the final round as they took on Inter Gibraltar. Although Inter sit just above the relegation zone, they pushed Lynx hard before the Yellows eventually claimed a 6–4 win.

Aside from the headline clash between Europa and Bavaria, the opening fixtures of the year will also see Popay Lek take on Lynx, turning the first weekend of 2026 futsal into a top-four showdown.

With teams brushing away the cobwebs and stretching into the new year, results that weekend could prove crucial in shaping the top-four battle — with none of the contenders willing to risk an early setback.