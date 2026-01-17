Europa Point claim points with last minute winner

Europa Point walked away with all three points against College 1975 in a seven-goal drama at the Europa Stadium on Friday.

With both sides battling on the fringes of mid-table, it was an important contest as each looked to build momentum in the race to finish in the top six.

Europa Point opened the scoring in the 29th minute through Lombaya, before Anaya Rojas levelled the score for College 1975 in the closing minutes of the first half.

The match swung again in the 59th minute when Lugo restored Europa Point’s lead, with Amador extending the advantage to two goals in the 74th minute.

College 1975 responded almost immediately, Casa pulling one back to reduce the deficit to a single goal. Their comeback was completed in the 89th minute when they drew level once more.

However, it was Europa Point who had the final say, with Mould scoring a dramatic injury-time winner to secure all three points.

