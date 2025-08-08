Ex police officer fined £1000 after guilty verdicts for data protection offences
A former police officer accused of unlawfully retaining and disclosing personal data was fined £1000 after a jury convicted him on Friday at the end of a week-long Supreme Court trial. The jury of six men and three women deliberated for 40 minutes, returning two unanimous guilty verdicts at the end of a trial filled...
