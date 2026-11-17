An archive of letters, photographs and theatrical memorabilia compiled into a work called The Clown and the Dancer, by Richenda Power, gives a glimpse of life in Gibraltar in the late 1950s as she presented her work at the Gibraltar Literary Festival on Tuesday.

At the Garrison Library, Ms Power shared material from the collection as she was interviewed by Professor Jennifer Ballentyne and told the story of her parents, as well as her own early life, through letters they had written to each other between 1956 and 1960.

Her father, Richard Douglas Watterson, was the clown, she said. She spoke about how he had arrived in Gibraltar to take up a post as a safety and welfare officer at the dockyard. Her mother, Alethea, the dancer, was a professionally trained dancer who went on to teach and perform on the Rock.

Her father’s letters started with his recording of his journey to Gibraltar and first impressions of the Rock, including his stay at the Grand Hotel and his early work at the Welfare Office. Her mother’s letters told the tale of the family’s move to Gibraltar and her growing involvement in local cultural life.

Among the stories shared were her mother’s work on The Dancing Years, a major production involving months of rehearsals, costume-making and preparations.

Her letters noted the pressures behind the performance, from arranging childcare and creating headdresses to dealing with injuries and a piece of falling scenery. Despite the setbacks, she praised the production team for bringing the show together.

Her mother had also taught modern dance classes on the Rock as well as took part in local performances. The book includes a collection of programmes, photographs, telegrams and other keepsakes that document both family life and Gibraltar’s social and cultural history.

The family returned to England in 1960, where her mother continued her dance work and her husband his career in welfare.

A number of people in the festival audience had studied under Alethea, or had relatives who had performed with her, and embraced the opportunity at the end of Ms Power’s talk to reminisce about those memories or to recall stories she may not have heard of.

Ms Power, having transcribed more than 190,000 words from her parents’ letters, is considering how best to bring the material to a wider audience, possibly as a novel or an edited collection.