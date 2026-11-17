Author Joanne Harris discussed the influence of personal experiences on her writing, the importance of storytelling and the growing role of artificial intelligence in creative work during a conversation with Dominique Searle at the Gibraltar Literary Festival.

Ms Harris, who is touring with her latest book, Sleepers in the Snow, spoke at the Garrison Library about the incidents that had shaped her work over a literary career spanning 30 years.

She told the audience that elements of her own past, including notebooks kept by her father, had provided material for her writing.

She also spoke about the importance of old houses, memories, places, perceptions and scents in creating the atmosphere of her stories.

Sleepers in the Snow tells the story of an unnamed man who buys an isolated house on the North York Moors, sight unseen, following a bitter divorce.

Seeking peace and solitude, he moves into Kirkhill, only to discover that the house is situated beneath a large electrical pylon and remains fully furnished with the previous owners' possessions. Their clothes, books, personal belongings and furniture have been left untouched since the couple moved out two years earlier.

His curiosity leads him to investigate the history of the property and discover that its former owners, Arthur and Caroline Sanderson, died together on the moor following a heavy snowfall.

Further investigation reveals a series of journals written by Caroline, documenting her lonely years at Kirkhill and Arthur's increasingly erratic behaviour, paranoia and obsession with the pylon.

As events take a frightening turn, the new owner begins to question what is happening in the house and discovers that Arthur and Caroline were not the first people to die there.

During the discussion, Ms Harris spoke about how the changing of the seasons, from Autumn to Winter, helped her to the narrator’s growing fears and how her own experiences had influenced her writing.

She said her life had inevitably informed her work throughout her career and that, looking back, she had come to realise that nothing she had written was accidental.

Each book, she explained, had been shaped by her experiences, family, work and relationships. She added that having a wide range of life experiences meant there would always be stories to tell.

Harris also discussed her interest in associating scents with her books.

She revealed that her 1999 novel, Chocolat, was associated with Chanel No.5, the perfume worn by her great-aunt Maggie Lynch, which brought back memories of her childhood and her French family.

Her other Chocolat books also incorporated Chanel perfumes with the same base but different top notes, creating what she described as a family resemblance between them.

She said combining scent with reading offered another way to experience books, allowing readers to engage with stories through different senses.

The conversation also turned to artificial intelligence and its potential influence on literature.

Harris said she believed traditional books and human storytelling would always have a place, arguing that people told stories to communicate something about the human experience.

She said that those who believed machines could perform better than humans in areas such as creativity and education were wrong.

“People do not create art or tell stories simply to make money or entertain, but to communicate and remind others that they were not alone.”

“I don't think anybody really wants to do that with a machine,” she said.

Harris argued that storytelling would continue much as it had following the invention of writing, with people continuing to share folklore, ballads and stories that mattered to them.

She also discussed her latest project, a children's book comprising 12 illustrated animal fables.

Harris said she had recently finished editing the book, which featured modern stories drawing on the long-standing tradition of using animals to tell stories about human beings.

The stories were not rewritings of traditional works such as those by La Fontaine, but instead followed a tradition found across different cultures.

She said she had adapted the language slightly for younger readers while retaining her own writing style.

Ms Harris also praised the illustrations, describing them as fun and funny, with considerable detail.

She said she was looking forward to touring with the book and speaking to children as well as adults, adding that stories could be understood on different levels by readers of different ages.