By Shirley Samtani

There are moments in life when you find yourself somewhere you never imagined you would be, looking back at the journey that brought you there.

For me, that moment came in September 2026, when my designs took to the runway at the 15th edition of Pasarela Larios Málaga Fashion Week.

Watching my creations make their way down the iconic blue catwalk on Calle Marqués de Larios was an experience I will never forget. What began as a simple desire to make clothes that fitted me properly had grown into something far beyond my expectations.

WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

My love of sewing was influenced by my grandmother, who used to sew in India. Growing up, I was fascinated by how a simple piece of fabric could be transformed into something beautiful and wearable.

However, my own journey into fashion design began much later in life.

In 2019, I joined Dorcas Fashion Academy, initially attending workshops before enrolling on a pattern-cutting and sewing course in 2020.

My motivation was quite simple: I wanted to learn how to make clothes for myself that fitted properly, flattered my shape and reflected my personality.

As someone who doesn't always fit conventional fashion sizing, I understood first-hand how frustrating shopping for clothes could be. I wanted garments that made me feel confident, comfortable and beautiful without compromising on style.

What I didn't realise at the time was that learning to sew would open the door to an entirely new creative world.

Under the guidance of Dorcas Hammond, I began developing not only my technical skills but also the confidence to experiment, take risks and discover my own creative identity.

During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, sewing took on an even more meaningful role when I made over 1,000 fabric face masks for the community. That experience reinforced my belief that sewing was about much more than making clothes; it could also be a way of giving something back.

FROM A SEWING MACHINE TO THE RUNWAY

My first runway experience came in 2024 through the Gibraltar Fashion Collective.

Until then, I had primarily made clothes for myself and those close to me. Seeing models wearing my creations on a runway was an entirely different experience. It was exciting, nerve-racking and incredibly rewarding.

Taking part in Gibraltar Fashion Collective shows in 2024, 2025 and 2026 allowed me to grow as a designer, gain confidence and understand what goes into developing a cohesive collection.

Each show brought new challenges and valuable lessons, from choosing fabrics and developing designs to fittings, alterations and those inevitable last-minute adjustments.

When the opportunity arose to participate in Málaga Fashion Week, it felt like a significant step forward.

The prospect of showcasing my work alongside established designers on an international platform was both exhilarating and daunting. It was an opportunity I could never have imagined when I first sat down at a sewing machine to make clothes for myself.

INSPIRATION BEHIND SURYA

For Málaga Fashion Week, I created a collection called Surya, a Sanskrit word meaning 'sun'.

The name holds a deeply personal significance. Surya was inspired by Ravi, someone very special in my life who encouraged me to embrace this opportunity and believe in my abilities as a designer.

Tragically, Ravi passed away shortly before the show.

His loss made the experience especially emotional, but it also gave the collection a significance that went far beyond fashion.

The sun symbolises warmth, strength, light and renewal. These qualities became the heart of Surya, representing both the beauty of creativity and the lasting influence of someone who believed in me.

Creating the collection became a way of expressing emotions that I could not always put into words.

A FUSION OF CULTURES AND STYLES

The inspiration behind Surya was to bring together the beauty of Indian fabrics with contemporary Western silhouettes, creating a collection that celebrated the meeting of two different fashion influences.

The fabrics played an important role in bringing my vision to life. Some were purchased during my travels to India, while others were discovered in Spain.

I wanted to combine the rich colours, textures and patterns of Indian textiles with the structure and styling of Western fashion.

My aim was to create garments that felt elegant, feminine and contemporary while retaining a connection to my Indian heritage.

Rather than creating traditional Indian outfits, I wanted to explore how these beautiful fabrics could be reimagined in modern Western designs.

For me, Surya was about celebrating the freedom to blend cultures, experiment with different styles and create something that reflected my own identity and creative vision.

There was something particularly meaningful about seeing fabrics I had personally chosen during my travels transformed into finished garments and showcased on an international runway.

THE EXPERIENCE

Nothing quite prepares you for the atmosphere of a major fashion event.

Pasarela Larios Málaga Fashion Week transforms one of the city's most beautiful streets into a spectacular open-air runway, bringing together designers, models, photographers and fashion enthusiasts.

Being part of its 15th edition was an incredible privilege.

I was immensely proud to represent Gibraltar alongside fellow designers Resham Galea-Khiani, Grace Manfred, Mireille Dalli and Charlene Figueras, through the Gibraltar Fashion Collective and Dorcas Fashion Academy.

Behind the glamour of the runway lies an enormous amount of work. Months of designing, sewing, fitting, planning and preparation all come down to a few precious minutes on the catwalk.

As a designer, there is always that moment of anticipation.

Will the garments move as you imagined? Will the models bring your vision to life? Will the audience connect with what you have created?

And then, suddenly, it happens.

Watching the models walk down that magnificent blue runway wearing garments I had designed and sewn myself was surreal.

I felt an overwhelming mixture of pride, excitement, gratitude and emotion.

In that moment, I thought about how far I had come since my first sewing lessons in 2019, the challenges I had overcome and the people who had supported me along the way.

Above all, I thought about Ravi and how much I wished he could have been there to witness that moment.

Although he wasn't physically present, Surya allowed me to carry a part of his memory onto that runway.

It was an incredibly emotional experience and one of the proudest moments of my creative journey.

FASHION THAT CELEBRATES EVERY BODY

One of the strongest influences on my work is my belief that fashion should celebrate individuality rather than demand conformity.

Having started sewing because I struggled to find clothes that fitted the way I wanted, inclusivity remains very close to my heart.

My sister, who has physical limitations, has also inspired me to think about the importance of clothing that is both beautiful and accessible.

Fashion should not be restricted by age, size, body shape or physical ability.

I want to create garments that empower women to feel confident, comfortable and beautiful, regardless of whether their bodies fit traditional fashion standards.

I also enjoy experimenting with different fabrics, colours and silhouettes, particularly when it allows me to bring together influences from different cultures and styles.

For me, fashion is about much more than creating beautiful garments. It is about telling stories, celebrating individuality and helping people feel good about themselves.

A JOURNEY MADE POSSIBLE BY OTHERS

Although fashion design often involves many solitary hours at a sewing machine, the journey to Málaga was certainly not one I made alone.

I am incredibly grateful to Dorcas Hammond and Dorcas Fashion Academy for their guidance, encouragement and continued belief in my abilities.

The Gibraltar Fashion Collective has provided a wonderful platform for local designers to showcase their creativity, develop their confidence and take their talents beyond Gibraltar.

A very special thank you goes to Christian Santos, whose support and encouragement were invaluable in helping us take our designs to Málaga Fashion Week.

Opportunities like this become all the more meaningful when people believe in local talent and are willing to help turn aspirations into reality.

I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our generous sponsors - Visit Gibraltar, El Martillo, Arrise and Henpris - whose support helped make our participation in Málaga possible.

Their commitment to supporting Gibraltar's creative community gave us the opportunity to showcase our work on an international stage and demonstrate the incredible talent that exists within our small community.

Sharing this experience with my fellow Gibraltar designers made the occasion even more special. Each of us brought our own individual vision and creative identity to the runway, united by the pride of representing Gibraltar.

Finally, I am deeply grateful to my family, without whom none of my dreams would have come close to becoming a reality.

A particularly heartfelt thank you goes to my mother and sister, who patiently endured my endless rants, occasional tantrums and countless late nights at the sewing machine. Through all the chaos, they made sure I was fed, looked after and, most importantly, encouraged to keep going, even when I was probably driving them mad!

Their unwavering love, patience and support have been the foundation of this journey, and I truly could not have done it without them.

I am equally thankful to my friends and everyone who supported, encouraged and believed in me along the way. Every kind word, gesture and show of encouragement has meant more than I can express.

From the first sketches and fabric selections to the final moments before the runway, their belief in me meant more than words can express.

Málaga Fashion Week may have been the destination, but it was the collective encouragement, generosity and support of so many people that made the journey possible.

MORE THAN JUST A FASHION SHOW

Looking back, Málaga Fashion Week was about much more than the clothes or the runway.

It was about taking a chance on myself, embracing an opportunity that once seemed unimaginable and finding the courage to keep growing creatively.

I am not someone who began a career in fashion. My journey started with a sewing course, a desire to make clothes that fitted me and a willingness to learn something new.

Seven years later, I found myself presenting my designs at an international fashion event.

That is something I hope might inspire others, particularly women who feel it may be too late to explore a creative passion or pursue a dream.

There is no age limit on creativity, and sometimes the most rewarding chapters of our lives begin when we least expect them.

Málaga Fashion Week has given me memories I will treasure forever, a renewed sense of confidence and the motivation to continue developing my work.

For me, Surya will always hold a special place in my heart. It represents not only an achievement in my fashion journey but also the memory of someone whose love and encouragement helped give me the courage to pursue it.

Fashion is not simply about what we wear. It is about the stories we tell, the people who inspire us and the emotions we weave into everything we create.

Surya will always remind me that even when someone is no longer beside us, the light they brought into our lives can continue to shine.

And every time I look back at that blue runway in Málaga, I will remember not only how far I have come, but also the people and experiences that made the journey possible.