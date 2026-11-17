Professor Alastair Santhouse has urged a careful debate about the growing number with mental health diagnoses, arguing that increased recognition can help people but may also risk medicalising forms of distress rather than challenge what it means to be “normal”.

Speaking at the Garrison Library as part of the Gibraltar Literary Festival, where he features his book No More Normal, the psychiatrist and Professor of Practice in the Public Understanding of Psychiatry at King’s College London said medical diagnoses were not always clear-cut scientific measurements. Even in general medicine, he noted, thresholds for conditions such as hypertension and pre-diabetes can shift as guidance and evidence change.

Psychiatric diagnoses, he said, could be understood in several ways such as biological conditions or as concepts shaped by society.

He stressed that questioning diagnostic trends did not mean dismissing people’s distress.

“No one sits in front of a psychiatrist who wants something better to do,” he said. The issue, he said, was how that suffering was interpreted and what kind of support would help.

He pointed to rising rates of depression and increasing numbers of prescriptions for antidepressant in the United States and UK, alongside a sharp growth in autism and ADHD diagnoses. He said changing awareness, diagnostic practices and social expectations could all contribute to those trends, while stressing that people with significant or severe conditions still need effective care.

He also raised concerns about the broadening use of terms such as “trauma” and “addiction”.

The language used to describe an experience, he said, could influence how people remembered it and understood themselves, cautioning that greater awareness and well-intentioned efforts to show empathy could sometimes reinforce a diagnosis.

In the question-and-answer session, attendees asked about social media, loneliness, family ties, children’s behaviour and the appropriate threshold for psychological intervention.

Prof Santhouse linked deteriorating mental health, in part, to weaker community connections and people experiencing loneliness. He said that responses could extend beyond medication and diagnosis to include social support and activities such as walking in nature.

He also said he had mixed views about artificial intelligence as a source of mental health advice, saying that, while it is accessible and increasingly capable, it should not be relied on without appropriate guidance.