FC Magpies at Tangier tournament

FC Magpies youth players have enjoyed a weekend of an international tournament in Tangier, Morocco. The event was held on August 2-3. The teams recently participated at the Tangier Cup, the Third edition of the International Friendly League. The event was organised by the Gibraltar Moroccan Business Association (GMBA) and the Nojoum Assadaka Football Association (NAFA).

The GMBA worked closely with Seamus Byrne and Calpe City Sports Club, to ensure local participation. Gibraltar was represented by four FC Magpies youth teams namely in the Under 15, Under 13 and Under 11 divisions. The competition also included fifteen other teams from Spain and Morocco.

In the awards ceremony, all finalists received their trophies and medals. FC Magpies youth players won the following individual awards:

- Finn Buchanan ‘Best Goalkeeper Award’ in the 2014/2015 division

- Matthias Rodrigues ‘Best Player Award’ in the 2014/2015 division

- Lewis Soiza ‘Best Goal of the Tournament’ in the 2012/2013 division

- Najm Lahssini ‘Best Player Award’ in the 2012/2013 division

On behalf of FC Magpies, Seamus Byrne said:

‘We are delighted to have been able to take part in the event, thanks to our collaboration with the GMBA and the invitation of NAFA. Our participation at this event, reflect the hard work and dedication by the coaches and the players.

It has been one of our favourite tournaments given the hospitality and care received and the brilliant experience, both through culture and sport. The high-level competition was also extraordinary.

We are very grateful to the many families and friends from both communities, who supported us at the event. Our club will continue to pursue its philosophy of competitive football, by providing more opportunities to play abroad.’

(As published on Thursday 7th August 2025 in print edition)