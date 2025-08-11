Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

FC Magpies at Tangier tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
11th August 2025

FC Magpies youth players have enjoyed a weekend of an international tournament in Tangier, Morocco. The event was held on August 2-3. The teams recently participated at the Tangier Cup, the Third edition of the International Friendly League. The event was organised by the Gibraltar Moroccan Business Association (GMBA) and the Nojoum Assadaka Football Association (NAFA).

The GMBA worked closely with Seamus Byrne and Calpe City Sports Club, to ensure local participation. Gibraltar was represented by four FC Magpies youth teams namely in the Under 15, Under 13 and Under 11 divisions. The competition also included fifteen other teams from Spain and Morocco.

In the awards ceremony, all finalists received their trophies and medals. FC Magpies youth players won the following individual awards:

- Finn Buchanan ‘Best Goalkeeper Award’ in the 2014/2015 division
- Matthias Rodrigues ‘Best Player Award’ in the 2014/2015 division
- Lewis Soiza ‘Best Goal of the Tournament’ in the 2012/2013 division
- Najm Lahssini ‘Best Player Award’ in the 2012/2013 division

On behalf of FC Magpies, Seamus Byrne said:

‘We are delighted to have been able to take part in the event, thanks to our collaboration with the GMBA and the invitation of NAFA. Our participation at this event, reflect the hard work and dedication by the coaches and the players.

It has been one of our favourite tournaments given the hospitality and care received and the brilliant experience, both through culture and sport. The high-level competition was also extraordinary.

We are very grateful to the many families and friends from both communities, who supported us at the event. Our club will continue to pursue its philosophy of competitive football, by providing more opportunities to play abroad.’

(As published on Thursday 7th August 2025 in print edition)

Most Read

Local News

With eye on GSLP leadership, Feetham believes he has ‘widest electoral appeal’

Mon 11th Aug, 2025

Features

Local talent cast in movie filmed in Gaucín

Sun 10th Aug, 2025

Features

Aanika Pai a guitar prodigy at just 12 years old

Mon 11th Aug, 2025

Local News

Feetham urges public to weigh service expectations against cost

Mon 11th Aug, 2025

Local News

Govt deal with private landlord a ‘mockery’, Action for Housing says

Tue 5th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Train Like the U21 Squad – Building Gibraltar Netball’s Future

11th August 2025

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps give Noah unexpected headache

11th August 2025

Sports
The U21 Campions - A new generation of role models ready to take on the best in the world

11th August 2025

Sports
Three gold and a bronze for Angry Chill

11th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025