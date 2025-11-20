Fifth cycle of insurance apprenticeship programme begins

The Minister for Employment with responsibility for Training, Apprenticeships and Skills, Christian Santos, met the latest cohort of insurance apprentices at the start of their induction into the programme’s fifth cycle.

The apprenticeship continues in partnership with the Gibraltar Insurance Institute, led by Nicholas Pecino, and forms part of Mr Santos’ wider upskilling strategy to equip participants with the knowledge and practical experience needed to progress in the insurance sector.

Seven applicants have secured places this year after completing an application and interview process.

They will begin work placements across Gibraltar’s insurance industry, where they will earn a salary, gain hands-on experience, receive mentorship and work towards industry qualifications, including preparation for the Insurance, Legal and Regulatory (IF1) examination over the coming year.

Mr Santos said: “I am delighted to see another group of motivated young people taking the first step toward a career in such a relevant and fast-moving field. My thanks to the Gibraltar Insurance Institute and to its President, Nicholas Pecino, for continued collaboration and leadership.”

“I also extend my gratitude to the placement providers for supporting this initiative and offering valuable opportunities.”

“This apprenticeship remains an important part of my commitment to supporting education, workplace skills and meaningful career pathways for young people across several industries.”