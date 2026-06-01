Finely and Olivia win traditional mile run

The Traditional Mile run provided another boost for youth athletics, with Finley Cant taking the men’s category. The female category saw Olivia Roberts Paterson once again finishing first.

The race, which sees runners cover a one-mile distance from the area of Regal House in Queensway to just before arriving at the gates of the Europa Business Centre on Dockyard Road, is among the shortest and fastest of the road running season. Traditionally held immediately after the Christmas holidays, the change in date has seen it staged for the first time in many years with runners having to be wary of the heat.

The race started at an early time this Sunday.

Notably, although the race had a reduced field due mainly to its short distance, which is not favoured by many, Olivia was once again to finish ninth overall, stamping her mark as an emerging young talent. Her sister was not far behind, finishing eleventh overall and just six seconds behind.

The race also saw another young runner, Eusebio Villatoro, come to the forefront, pushing Finley to the very finish line and finishing just two seconds behind. Gonzalo Mora also provided a stern challenge, finishing just five seconds behind the overall winner.

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FEMALE RESULTS

1. Olivia Roberts Paterson — 5:21

2. Sophie Roberts Paterson — 5:27

3. Magdalena Cox — 6:53

4. Sienna Mac Harper — 7:31

5. Alicia Dominguez Arcos — 8:53

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MALE RESULTS

1. Finley Cant — 4:41

2. Eusebio Villatoro — 4:43

3. Gonzalo Mora — 4:46

4. Jacek Trojanowski — 5:03

5. Noah Virvescu — 5:05

6. Sebastian Galia — 5:17

7. Maurice Turnock — 5:18

8. Francisco Javier Garcia Puyol — 5:19

9. Lee Corbacho — 5:25

10. Jose Carlos Almansa Perez — 5:43

11. Aaron Carreras — 5:53

12. Benjamin Roberts Paterson — 5:55

13. Ivan Ford — 6:22

14. Ashton Vinent — 6:41

15. Anthony Rodriguez — 6:45