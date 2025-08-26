Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

Sports

First of the big Battle for top six ends in draw

By Stephen Ignacio
26th August 2025

Saturday saw the first of what many would expect to be the battle of the top six with Manchester 62 taking on Bruno Magpies.
The latter last season qualified for the Conference League through their success in the cup. However, their league form had left much to be desired. Changes at the helm seeing changes at the club also which saw them lose their way somewhat during crucial parts of the league.
Manchester 62, although finishing in the top six, also did not have the consistency expected to compete for a place in European football. Whilst much hype had existed over the investment made into the club, its social media presence with its own channels and the protection headgear they wore as part of their awareness towards concussion, the club had lagged behind on the field. Crucial matches with inconsistency during matches costing them heavily when it came down to competing for the European slots. These filled by Lincoln Red Imps and St Joseph, with Bruno’s taking the cup slot. Even then with Europa finishing third, even the cup slot would have gone to another side.
It was Bruno Magoiés’ first league match following last week’s defeat in the Pepe Reyes Cup against Lincoln Red Imps. This was also Manchester 62’s season opener.
This early-season encounter brought together two sides expected to battle for positions within the top six.
Bruno’s were aiming to repeat their presence in European football, while Manchester 62 were hoping to finally make the breakthrough into Europe they had been seeking for some time.
Donning their now traditional head protection, Manchester 62 started confidently, pressing high. They were, however, met by a side showing equal confidence, setting the tone for the match throughout the ninety minutes.
A very early opportunity for Manchester came after just two minutes of play, but they missed the chance to take the lead.
Manchester 62 had to wait until the seventeenth minute to score their first goal, having already fended off several of Bruno Magoiés’ attempts.
It was Manchester who held more possession in the early minutes, though without fully dominating the game.
The goal came just as Bruno’s were starting to find their way into Manchester’s area. A quick breakaway by Idressi saw him take on the defence down the left flank. Reaching the byline, he moved closer to goal and unleashed a shot from a narrow angle, the ball squeezing in at the near post.
Bruno’s took some time to respond, but by the half-hour mark they began to push Manchester 62 back into their own goalmouth, threatening to equalise in what had become a highly contested match.
Villa struck the equaliser for Bruno’s in the 32nd minute.
Although neither side had created many chances, Villa’s goal came from a well-taken corner delivered into the goalmouth, finding an unmarked Villa in front of goal. A thumping header left the Manchester keeper with no chance.
Bruno’s saw a free kick fly over the crossbar in the 34th minute as they tried to make the most of their opportunities.
In the 39th minute, it was Manchester’s turn to threaten from a free kick, testing the Bruno keeper.
Manchester retook the lead in the 45th minute. Bruno had just failed to capitalise on a corner, where a weak header drifted wide of the target.
A run down the left once again saw Manchester create space before the ball was sent low across the penalty area. Unable to clear, Bruno watched as their keeper blocked the first attempt, but Manchester players were ready to pounce on the rebound. Farjardo beat his teammate to the ball and tapped it past the keeper.
The second half was intense, with Manchester protecting their lead.
However, it was Bruno’s Evan De Haro who, in the 75th minute, after a sweeping run down the wing, launched a superb shot towards goal to level the score.
The first clash between these two sides ended with them level on points and goals—two apiece—and claiming their first league points of the season.

