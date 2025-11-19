Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Former HMS Calpe members mark 60 years since commissioning

By Eyleen Gomez
19th November 2025

Tony Lima, the former Commanding Officer of HMS Calpe, reflected this week on an enduring legacy cherished by a dedicated few who last night marked the 60th anniversary of the naval reserve unit’s commissioning on the Rock.

The reunion at Grand Battery marked not just a milestone in local naval history but rekindled pride in the unit’s vital contributions over decades before it was closed down.

Mr Lima recalled the foundation and purpose of HMS Calpe.

“It was a unit of Her Majesty’s Royal Naval Reserve in England. It was commissioned here. We were the only one outside the UK,” he said.

That commission occurred on November 18, 1965, 60 years ago this week and Mr Lima recalled it was held in the presence of the then Governor, General Sir Gerald Lathbury, the Admiral Commanding Reserves, Rear Admiral GH Carew Hunt, and the Flag Officer Gibraltar, Rear Admiral IW Jamieson. The blessing he said was done by the Dean of Gibraltar at the time, the very reverend GSH Worsley and the forces Roman Catholic Chaplain Reverend J Aher.

At the outset HMS Calpe's complement consisted of Plotters and Communicators. The creation of a Divers Branch and a Seaward Defence Party that manned its own harbour launch followed a few years later.
The unit paraded its Ceremonial Guard at Ceremonial Openings of the then House of Assembly, Swearing-in Ceremonies of new Governors and at the American War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday.

The standardisation of training and promotion requirements throughout the RNR provided the Unit with further incentives.

Officers and Ratings were required to attend qualifying courses in the UK and participate in National and NATO Exercises locally and away from Gibraltar.

HMS Calpe officers were assigned to wartime dormant appointments in Gibraltar with some of them specialising as intelligence officers.

On April 27, 1991 the Freedom of the City was conferred upon HMS Calpe at a parade in Casemates.

On completion the company exercised its right to march through the City, and the last time it did this was just days before it closed on March 31, 1993.

Mr Lima’s naval journey spanned from his joining in 1969 through to becoming Commanding Officer up until HMS Calpe was closed in 1993.

Looking back on its disbandment, Mr Lima said: “We didn’t like it, but it happened. When it happened in UK, we were amongst the last ones to go.”

The significance of HMS Calpe, particularly during the Cold War, was never lost on its members.

Mr Lima told the Chronicle that for 28 years during the height of this period the volunteers went through specialised training in case their knowledge or skills were ever needed by the Maritime Headquarters, the Comcen [communications centre] and the Port Headquarters in time of emergency or war.

“HMS Calpe was therefore a valuable source of training manpower for the furtherance of NATO’s operational control of the ComGibMed [Commander Gibraltar Mediterranean ] area of responsibility covering the Strait of Gibraltar,” he told the Chronicle.

The anniversary brought together 56 former members in a spirit of remembrance.

Ahead of the event, Mr Lima added: “We are thrilled that 56 past members, will be there. We will all be dining together…”

“We have been disbanded now for 32 years. And in spite of that, we’re going to have a reunion,” he said, highlighting the importance of keeping that legacy alive.

