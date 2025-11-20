Former royal correspondent, on the monarchy and 10 Downing Street

Former royal correspondent Valentine Low delivered an eye-opening insight of the royal family ‘behind closed doors’ during his hour-long talk at the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival.

The journalist was a royal correspondent for the Times from 2008 to 2023 and at the Garrison Library he discussed the monarchy’s views on those governing Britain over the years, adding that the monarchy has no executive power.

His book titled ‘Power and the Place: The Inside Story of the Monarchy and 10 Downing Street’ covers 200 years of royal history from Queen Victoria to King Charles and looks forward to the future reign of King William.

Mr Low’s book delves into how these relationships can shift no matter the status, particularly when points of view differ.

In no way any different to relationships outside Buckingham Palace, Number 10 or any other address.

Queen Victoria, Mr Low said, hated Prime Minister Lord Palmerston and couldn’t stand the Number 10 resident at the time, Prime Minister Gladstone either.

Winston Churchill was not at all Popular with King George VI, and Margaret Thatcher, although not disliked and appreciated the girl power element of their relationship, by Queen Elizabeth II, there was no female bond between them, but respected Mrs Thatcher and attended her funeral, not the norm for sovereigns to attend.

Queen Elizabeth tended to be the quiet one in terms of keeping away and not be seen to be interfering in the way the country was being run.

Queen Elizabeth was pretty much the opposite to some of the former monarchs.

King Charles III is now the reigning monarch with a lot of experience to draw from having been a prince for many years and so close to the Queen.

However, Mr Low this may have been different if the former Prince Andrew had been born first.

There were times and incidents where no doubt the residing monarchs may have liked to have had a meaningful say in many matters.

Mr Low highlighted the Suez Crisis debacle, the Brexit saga, and the de-commissioning or otherwise, of the Royal Yacht Britannia as just three examples of what may have gone on behind those closed doors.

The sovereign has to follow the word ‘advice’ being given by the incumbent PM.

Up and coming member of the Royal Family Prince William could challenge the ‘advice’ given.

Time will tell when he eventually takes over the throne.

It seems he much prefers a more casual way for the Royal Family to behave and often tells those he meets, to call him William.

There is no constitution, Mr Low reminded, adding that ambiguity is preferable and in actual fact, Parliament could, actually dissolve the Royal Family.

On the lighter side, the book highlights Queen Elizabeth’s fast driving her Land Rover along the Balmoral grounds, Prince Philip cooking sausages over a BBQ and the Queen doing the washing up with her bare hands not wearing rubber gloves.

Just a few anecdotes where there is no doubt more in ‘Power and the Palace: The Inside Story of the Monarchy and 10 Downing Street’.