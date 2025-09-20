From Debutants to Battlers: Gibraltar Praised in Defeat

Gibraltar’s under 21 faced a heavy defeat against the Cook Islands in their debut in the Netball World Youth Cup. However, it was a steep Learning curve in which Gibraltar were praised by officials for the talent and grit shown.

It was a nervy moment for Gibraltar as they walked out behind the Cook Islands for their warm-up. All eyes were on the debutants. With the New Zealand versus Zambia match cancelled due to the non-appearance of the latter, only one match was to start the tournament on Saturday.

Gibraltar faced a double challenge: this was their first experience at a World Cup, and they were also the hosts, with a home crowd watching closely. In the stands were many familiar faces, with friends and families offering their support. Among Gibraltar’s young squad was at least one player just 14 years old, facing opponents who, although representing the Cook Islands, were based in Australia and New Zealand. Playing for teams such as Victoria, Brisbane, and Panthers NSW, only two of the Cook Islands players came from the local league. With a reputation for strong play and proven through regional qualification, Gibraltar’s opponents were far from new to this level of competition.

Fifteen minutes before play began, the extended spectator stands were already filling up. Among the crowd were past and present senior Campion players, their nervous and excited expressions reflecting the enormity of the task ahead.

The Europa Sports Complex had been transformed. Its new flooring — soon to become a permanent feature at the Tercentenary Sports Hall — along with banners, lighting, and music, created an atmosphere worthy of a major international event. Also present were Gibraltar football talents such as Pozo, whose sister had played with the Campion senior team.

A new era was also unfolding as the event embraced social media. Teams had been posting freely throughout their week-long stay in Gibraltar, giving the World Youth Cup global exposure. Gibraltar was gaining attention far beyond the Rock, as players from 20 nations shared their ventures online. Netball, already known as a social and community sport, was working its magic in connecting players and supporters across the world.

The theme continued as spectators joined in, posting their presence at the event. Then came the scream of “Gibraltar” from the bench — a customary ritual now — signalling that the countdown had begun. Roars and horns echoed through the Europa Sports Hall.

Gibraltar struck first from the opening centre ball, but the Cook Islands immediately levelled. It was a nervy start. Despite conceding an early turnover, Gibraltar regrouped and regained possession. Still, the Cook Islands used their height advantage well, scoring the next two points before Gibraltar replied. Their pace and dominance under the hoop soon pushed them 6-2 ahead.

A gritty response from Gibraltar closed the gap and drew loud cheers from the crowd. But with seven minutes still to play in the first quarter, the Cook Islands led 10-4 and were continuing to rotate height for height in their changes. Gibraltar’s goalkeeper, outjumped several times, switched into goal defence to support a more active GK. Even so, the Cook Islands stretched their lead to 14-5 with four minutes still left.

Gibraltar then found a new rhythm, stretching their passes and quickening their movement, which momentarily unsettled their opponents. But the deficit remained, with the first quarter ending 21-8 to the Cook Islands. Still, Gibraltar had begun to make some headway in containing the front line. Their more physical approach was effective, but it came at the cost of testing the squad’s resilience and fitness.

The second quarter began with the Cook Islands racing to a 26-9 lead within minutes. It was a steep learning curve for the debutants, but they refused to give up. The height differential continued to trouble Gibraltar at both ends, although their ball movement remained sharp.

With five minutes left in the half, the Cook Islands’ shooter was in top form, using her physical advantage and efficiency under the hoop to devastating effect. The score stretched to 35-11. Gibraltar’s defence responded with two players marking the shooter, which slowed her down slightly and allowed Gibraltar to add a few more points. The halftime score was 39-14.

After the break, the Cook Islands switched tactics, introducing a smaller but lightning-fast shooter. The change caught Gibraltar off guard, and the lead grew to 45-14 before Gibraltar scored again.

The third quarter was played at a fast pace that thrilled the crowd. Gibraltar struggled to add points but showed determination and presence. With six minutes left in the quarter, the score was 53-18. Every Gibraltar point was met with a roar from the stands.

The Cook Islands, however, demonstrated why they were strong regional qualifiers and why they belonged at a World Cup. As they hit the 60-point mark near the end of the third quarter, the noise in the hall dipped. Gibraltar, stuck briefly at 20 points, added two more just before the buzzer to close the quarter at 60-22.

Spurred on by their supporters, Gibraltar found more rhythm in the fourth quarter. Midway through, the score was 65-25, with Gibraltar going point-for-point against their opponents. The crowd’s response lifted spirits, and the team showed gritty determination.

Though defeat was inevitable, Gibraltar never dropped their shoulders. Their fight sent a message to future opponents: they would not give up easily. In just one match, Gibraltar’s young players had undergone a steep learning curve — from a nervy, physical start to a fourth quarter that was anything but “no contact.” They gave as good as they got, showing that they deserved their place on the court.

“Let’s go Gibraltar!” rang out from the stands in the final seconds, followed by a standing ovation at the buzzer. Though Gibraltar lost 74-29 on their debut, they left a strong impression.

The scoreline was not a true reflection of the quality and spirit they showed on court