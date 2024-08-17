Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

From the start Annie Risso believed Special Olympics could better people’s lives

By Alice Mascarenhas
17th August 2024

Annie Risso and her team of dedicated volunteers in the years after the first European Special Olympic Games, in which a team from Gibraltar participated in an international event for the first time, made Special Olympics Gibraltar a household name. The hero’s welcome the team received in 1985 with three silver medals under their belt...

