Mon 11th May, 2020

Further relaxation of lockdown measures

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
11th May 2020

The Gibraltar Government has further relaxed the lockdown regulations relating to people under the age of 70 who live in the same house.

When the lockdown was commenced initially, the rules restricted group outings for people living under the same roof to no more than four when exercising, walking a dog, or using a car or vessel.

As the Government moves towards taking measures to gradually relax the lockdown, and having taken public health advice, the number of people in the household who can now undertake these four specific activities is no longer capped at four people and it can include all members of the same household.

The Minister with responsibility for Civil Contingencies Samantha Sacramento MP published this amendment to the Regulations on Friday evening and this relaxation is now in place.

“It is important to remember that such activities remain limited to people from the same household, that is, people who reside together - as opposed to people in the same family who do not live together - and social distancing from other families should be maintained,” the Government said in statement.

