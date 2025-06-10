Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Jun, 2025

Future of Fashion at Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery

Photos by Charlene Figueras

By Manar Ben Tahayekt
10th June 2025

This week the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery will be the home of ‘The Future of Future’ which showcases the debut collections of 13 local designers. Each designer has interpreted the title theme as the exhibition celebrates sustainability, innovation, and artistic expression, and shines a light on emerging talent within Gibraltar’s fashion and creative industries. The 13...

