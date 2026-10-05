Gabba Defeated In Cadiz
CADIZ LEAGUE RESULTS
SENIOR MEN
(In Alcalá de los Gazules)
Alcalá 76
GABBA 58
[16-10, 22-18, 19-18, 19-12]
(Jack Tunbridge 19, Seb Cassaglia 12, Roydon Reyes 11).
The Cadiz League season started on Saturday with matches in the Senior Provincial League. Twenty-two teams, initially divided into 2 groups, will play the group phase with the top 4 in each qualifying for the decisive knockout phase.
GABBA travelled to Alcalá de los Gazules on Saturday for their first match and a largely young team fought hard but were beaten, fair and square, by a superior team, technically and physically. Still, this is the type of competition that coach Stuart Felice will welcome, as an important part of a two-year plan looking ahead to the 2028 FIBA Small Countries Championship.