GAMPA to rock Gibraltar with Queen performance
GAMPA will be rocking Gibraltar next week with six performances of ‘We Will Rock You’ a musical featuring the biggest hits from the band Queen. The fictional musical takes inspiration from the band and their top hit Bohemian Rapsody, and tells the tale of Galileo and his on-off girlfriend Scaramouche, both residents of the futuristic...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here