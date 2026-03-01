GCS holds light painting photography workshop

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, held a light painting photography workshop as part of the Youth Arts Jamboree programme.

The aim of the Jamboree is to offer insights and opportunities in the arts, whilst inspiring young people to get involved and promote the industry.

The programme includes tours of the galleries and street art, cultural competitions, a Mayoral Open Day, World Book Day and other literary, music and dance celebrations, as well as various interactive workshops.

Inspired by their World Book Day 2026 theme, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, this innovative photography workshop taught participants how to take creative photos using light.

The workshop provided an opportunity for art and photography students aged 12 to 18 to learn more about their passion and to express themselves creatively in a unique way.