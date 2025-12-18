GDA First Ladies Ranking Tournament - Bryanna Tosso claims Victory

On Tuesday 2nd December the GDA’s first Ladies Ranking Tournament took place. These tournaments will decide who can represent Gibraltar in International Competitions.

The draw took place with 4 players seeded as per their current Ranking positions. Two preliminary matches took place with the following results;

Helen Olivero 3 v 2 Joy Ward

Maxi Broton 3 v 0 Kirsty Grattage

Quarter-Finals

Nº1 seed Tarika Ward saw off Samantha Shoesmith 3-1

Nº 4 seed Isabel Walker got the better of Nya Fa 3 -1

Nº 3 seed Bryana Tosso beat Helen Olivero 3 - 0

Nº 2 seed Erika Ward held of Maxi Broton claiming a 3 -1 win.

Semi-Finals

Tarika Ward 1 v 3 Isabel Walker

Bryanna Tosso 3 v 1 Erika Ward

Final

The Final was played on Stage, with the other players cheering them on.

Bryanna pulled out an early lead and was able to clinch the title;

Bryanna Tosso 4 – 1 Isabel Walker

Congratulations to Bryanna.

Earlier in December Gibraltar Darts Association also presented £501 to Gibraltar Cancer Relief Centre.

This was raised at the recent George Ramos Memorial Tournament, including donations from members and George’s family.