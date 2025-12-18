Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GDA First Ladies Ranking Tournament - Bryanna Tosso claims Victory

By Stephen Ignacio
18th December 2025

On Tuesday 2nd December the GDA’s first Ladies Ranking Tournament took place. These tournaments will decide who can represent Gibraltar in International Competitions.
The draw took place with 4 players seeded as per their current Ranking positions. Two preliminary matches took place with the following results;
Helen Olivero 3 v 2 Joy Ward
Maxi Broton 3 v 0 Kirsty Grattage
Quarter-Finals
Nº1 seed Tarika Ward saw off Samantha Shoesmith 3-1
Nº 4 seed Isabel Walker got the better of Nya Fa 3 -1
Nº 3 seed Bryana Tosso beat Helen Olivero 3 - 0
Nº 2 seed Erika Ward held of Maxi Broton claiming a 3 -1 win.
Semi-Finals
Tarika Ward 1 v 3 Isabel Walker
Bryanna Tosso 3 v 1 Erika Ward
Final
The Final was played on Stage, with the other players cheering them on.
Bryanna pulled out an early lead and was able to clinch the title;
Bryanna Tosso 4 – 1 Isabel Walker
Congratulations to Bryanna.
Earlier in December Gibraltar Darts Association also presented £501 to Gibraltar Cancer Relief Centre.
This was raised at the recent George Ramos Memorial Tournament, including donations from members and George’s family.

