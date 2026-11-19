The Minister for Health and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has formally submitted her nomination to become leader of the Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party (GSLP), following Chief Minister Fabian Picardo's decision not to seek re-election as party leader.

The GSLP will hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 6.30pm at John Mackintosh Hall where a new party leader will be elected.

Ms Arias-Vasquez said Gibraltar needed politics to be conducted in a “more modern way”, adding that she was ready to lead the party, the Government and Gibraltar in the years ahead.

She thanked Mr Picardo for his leadership of the party and Gibraltar through what she described as some of the most difficult periods in the Rock's recent history.

Setting out the reasons for her decision to stand, she said the political changes introduced in 2011 needed to be followed by a further period of modernisation.

“Mine is a politics that is serious and takes difficult decisions,” she said.

“Politics that is honest and admits where things must improve but equally passionately continues to be ambitious to build an even stronger future for the next generation.”

“The Gibraltar that gave my generation opportunity must now ensure that it gives that same opportunity to the next. That means a Government that continues to back business, continues to support families, continues to care for the vulnerable and continues to reform public services without ever losing compassion.”

“That is what we have always stood for. It is what we will always stand for. That is also why I want to modernise our Party.”

She also said she wanted to modernise the GSLP while maintaining its traditional socialist values of fairness, opportunity and solidarity.

“I want to earn the trust and support of a wider cross section of our community, because we deserve it,” Ms Arias-Vasquez said.

“And I want to further widen the membership of the party and I want us - together - to make the GSLP the party of victory at the next General Election.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez said she would set out her vision for the party and Gibraltar to members in full on Tuesday, December 1.

“I am confident that I am ready to lead our party, that I am ready to lead the Government and that I am ready to lead our nation in the years to come,” she said.