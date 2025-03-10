Gender parity and personal stories in MOD Women’s Day conference
Discussions on gender parity, balancing personal lives, and women in the workplace took place at this year’s International Women’s Day conference organised by British Forces Gibraltar. In a packed Officers’ Mess in Devil’s Camp, tables of serving military men and women, and MoD staff, listened to Government Minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez, University of Gibraltar Vice Chancellor...
