Thu 23rd Jan, 2025

GHA considers lowering bowel cancer screening age as 37.5% diagnosed locally are under 60

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Gabriella Peralta
23rd January 2025

Over a third of patients diagnosed with bowel cancer last year were aged under 60, GHA statistics have shown, as Health Minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez was pressed in Parliament on lowering the minimum age for screening. The GHA has invited patients aged between 60 and 74 years for bowel cancer screening since the scheme’s inception in...

