Thu 9th Oct, 2025

GHA to launch 2025 flu vaccination campaign on October 13

By Chronicle Staff
9th October 2025

The Gibraltar Health Authority will begin its 2025 flu vaccination campaign on Monday,
October 13.
The annual flu vaccine will be available to the following groups:
 Individuals aged 50 and over
 Individuals with long-term health conditions, or those who care for someone with
such conditions
 Pregnant women
 Healthcare and care workers
 Residents in long-term care facilities, including the Elderly Residential Services
The children’s intranasal flu vaccination programme will continue to be administered through
local schools. In addition, eligible individuals aged 12 and over can attend walk-in
vaccination sessions at the Primary Care Centre from Monday to Friday, between 1pm and
4pm.
To improve accessibility, the GHA’s Mobile Health Unit will also offer the flu vaccine at
Casemates Square between 9am and 1pm on the following dates:
 October 13–16
 October 18
 October 20–23
 October 25
 November 1
The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: “Please remember it is extremely
important to protect yourself and your loved ones by having this simple, yet effective vaccine.

“The GHA had 66 people admitted to St Bernard’s Hospital suffering from the effect of
influenza during last year's flu season, which ran up to the beginning of this year.”

“Thirty of those were children. This could have easily been avoided by having been
vaccinated. Please take up the offer to be vaccinated and help us avoid any further
admissions.”

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, said: “The flu vaccine is a very safe vaccine which
has been around for many years with a very good track record.”

“We urge you to take up the offer of the flu vaccine and keep Gibraltar safe through the
upcoming flu season.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “We are encouraging
everyone who is eligible to take up the offer of the flu vaccine by attending one of our clinics,
walk-in sessions, or the Mobile Health Unit.”
“We have tried to make it as easy as possible for anyone who wishes to have the flu vaccine
to be able to do so.”

“Last year, we saw 66 people hospitalised due to flu, and we want to avoid that this season.“

