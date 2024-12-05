GHA workers take strike to No.6
Unite’s industrial members in the Gibraltar Health Authority protested outside No.6 Convent Place on Thursday, where they were met by Health Minister Gemma Arias Vasquez who remained firm in the Government’s position in the week long dispute. The workers have been on strike since last Friday and the message from Ms Arias Vasquez was not...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here