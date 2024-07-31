Gib jamboree brings small nations together
Local scouts on the Rock are hosting the European Mini Jamboree, bringing together scouts from numerous small nations in a bid to keep youngsters active and engaged in positive activities, while making new friends from around Europe. Gibraltar is hosting the fifth European Mini Jamboree, which involves nations with a population below 1,000,000 people, giving...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here