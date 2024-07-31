Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gib jamboree brings small nations together

Photo courtesy of Gibraltar Scouts

By Nathan Barcio
31st July 2024

Local scouts on the Rock are hosting the European Mini Jamboree, bringing together scouts from numerous small nations in a bid to keep youngsters active and engaged in positive activities, while making new friends from around Europe.  Gibraltar is hosting the fifth European Mini Jamboree, which involves nations with a population below 1,000,000 people, giving...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

UK to protest to Spain after Guardia Civil boat comes close to shore

Tue 30th Jul, 2024

Local News

Overseas Santorini sails from Gibraltar after brief logistics stop, without refuelling

Wed 31st Jul, 2024

Local News

Lincoln revises high-performance centre project to make it feasible

Tue 30th Jul, 2024

Features

National Day celebrations programme announced

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Local News

Loss of multilingualism detrimental to youngsters and local identity on the Rock, expert warns

Mon 29th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Overseas Santorini sails from Gibraltar after brief logistics stop, without refuelling

31st July 2024

Features
Flamenco at the Alameda With Elie Massias and friends

31st July 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendezvous Beach, Feria and the Cruise

31st July 2024

Local News
Lincoln revises high-performance centre project to make it feasible

30th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024