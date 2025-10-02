Gib law to be tightened after Govt says former auditor strayed beyond remit into political territory
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo signalled “wholesale reform” of Gibraltar’s public audit legislation to ensure it mirrors UK law by explicitly preventing Principal Auditors from opining on policy matters. Mr Picardo was speaking during the ongoing debate on a Government motion challenging aspects of the 2018/19 Principal Auditor’s report, focusing on Wednesday on the issue of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here