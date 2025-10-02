Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gib law to be tightened after Govt says former auditor strayed beyond remit into political territory 

By Brian Reyes
2nd October 2025

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo signalled “wholesale reform” of Gibraltar’s public audit legislation to ensure it mirrors UK law by explicitly preventing Principal Auditors from opining on policy matters.  Mr Picardo was speaking during the ongoing debate on a Government motion challenging aspects of the 2018/19 Principal Auditor’s report, focusing on Wednesday on the issue of...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Sports

NWYC2025 - Australia Netball World Youth Cup Champions

Sun 28th Sep, 2025

Local News

Stellar students achieve top marks in rare academic feat

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Local News

RGP finds no grounds to reopen case on alleged witness inducement after audit review

Tue 30th Sep, 2025

Local News

Traffic disruptions ‘unavoidable’ in £1.8m project to future-proof sewage infrastructure, Govt says

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Local News

Heritage Trust reports progress with Witham’s Cemetery restoration 

Wed 1st Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Court of Appeal orders investigation into trial juror

30th September 2025

Local News
Treaty will strengthen cross-border law enforcement and judicial ties, Attorney General says  

26th September 2025

Brexit
Gibraltar’s four Chief Ministers mark unity milestone in Campo  

26th September 2025

Local News
Convicted fraudster asks court to investigate trial juror over ‘risk of bias’

25th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025