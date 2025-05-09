Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th May, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar becomes formal member of Academy of Urbanism

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
9th May 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, has announced Gibraltar’s formal membership of the Academy of Urbanism, an international network focused on using best practice in urban design to improve the quality of life in towns and cities.

The membership is described as an important step in Gibraltar Cultural Services’ efforts to enhance the urban environment, preserve Gibraltarian cultural identity, and engage with global best practices.

The Academy of Urbanism brings together urban professionals, city-makers, communities, and thought leaders across Europe and beyond. As a member, Gibraltar will have access to a network of experts, learning programmes, and events designed to share experiences and showcase successful case studies in urbanism.

Through this collaboration, Gibraltar will also participate in the Academy’s future events and workshops. The membership will provide a platform to promote Gibraltar’s identity, heritage, and future vision on the international stage.

