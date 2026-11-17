Gibraltar welcomed Graeme Torrilla back into the starting eleven following his one-match suspension, but at a time when they were looking to bounce back from their defeat at the hands of Andorra, it was the suspension of Tjay De Barr that would see them without one of their key players.

Another change saw Jolley sidelined after suffering concussion on Friday, leaving Gibraltar without another of their experienced players.

Wiseman also opted to include Annesley and Mason, with Borge taking up the frontline role. Richards dropped to the bench as the head coach looked for a new dynamic within the starting eleven.

This was a match Gibraltar wanted to win, but against a Malta side also looking to strengthen their prospects of qualifying for the Euros, nothing was going to come easily.

The match was played in front of around 1,500 fans, with the stadium far from full and the South Stand half empty.

One thing was clear before kick-off: Scott Wiseman expected his players not to sit back, not simply defend, not roll over and, above all, not produce another disappointing performance.

Having previously secured promotion from the Nations League, finishing bottom of the group was not something Gibraltar wished to contemplate. Yet that was the possibility they faced.

After a tentative opening six minutes, Malta created the first opportunity. Bernardo Lopes, making his 30th start for Gibraltar, positioned himself in front of his goalkeeper to block a close-range effort. Moments later, Pozo received an early yellow card.

Gibraltar responded, with Mason and Valarino combining to put some pressure on the Malta penalty area.

They began to find a rhythm down the left, with Valarino, Pozo and Scanlon combining in a move that Malta found increasingly difficult to contain after the opening ten minutes.

Scanlon had a shot blocked after being found by Torrilla. Moments later, Borge was unable to curl the ball around the defence as Gibraltar began to apply pressure.

On the 14th minute, Gibraltar failed to clear their lines and were fortunate not to concede when Lopes deflected the ball onto his own crossbar. Malta were taking advantage of defensive errors rather than necessarily having to create opportunities themselves.

In the 18th minute, a free-kick delivered by Teuma was only half-cleared by the Gibraltar defence, falling invitingly at the feet of Shaw, who struck from close range through a crowded defence and past Hankins. Malta had the breakthrough, with Gibraltar’s defensive vulnerabilities once again exposed.

Malta continued to pile on the pressure, with a header going narrowly wide in the 23rd minute.

Gibraltar responded by pressing higher, disrupting Malta’s attacking play, although they were still struggling to regain possession.

Malta continued to find dangerous positions. A header from Teuma, inside the six-yard box, went wide, raising questions about why he had been left unmarked.

Torrilla received a disputed yellow card on the half-hour mark for what appeared to be a challenge in which he had clearly got to the ball.

Gibraltar were again exposed at the back, with Chouaref allowed through. Hankins did enough by coming off his line to put the attacker off and prevent him from finding the target.

A sweeping run from Mason pushed Malta deep into their own penalty area, although Gibraltar were unable to find the space to get a shot away.

Hankins was called into action again in the 36th minute, standing firm to a powerful effort and punching the ball away.

Gibraltar responded, with Scanlon and Ronan combining, but Borge was unable to find an opportunity to shoot.

The home side were beginning to enjoy more possession but were still struggling to find a breakthrough.

Mbong then found his way through the Gibraltar defence, with Hankins once again making the necessary stop. Gibraltar had failed to deal with another counterattack after enjoying a spell of possession lasting several minutes.

Gibraltar reached the half-time break with some positive moments to reflect on, but there were still plenty of questions to be asked.

They might have been forgiven for having a bad day on Friday, but their first-half display had yet to demonstrate that they had put that disappointment behind them. There was still a sense that they were carrying some of that performance into the match against Malta.

Mason curled a ball around the defence in the 50th minute but was unable to find his target, with Scanlon providing the pass that created the opportunity.

Gibraltar looked to advance, but Malta were pressing equally hard, with the opening minutes of the second half largely cancelling each other out.

Malta won a corner in the 56th minute and gained another almost immediately afterwards.

Gibraltar failed to clear their lines convincingly, giving possession away, although they regained it following a foul. However, with longer passes repeatedly ending in lost possession, Gibraltar found themselves on the back foot as they approached the hour mark.

Torrilla attempted to inject some energy into the attack with a sweeping run, but with little support, his final pass went into space in the 61st minute.

A shot from Chouaref was then palmed away for a corner by Hankins as the ball looked to squeeze inside the post.

Scott Wiseman made his first changes in the 63rd minute, bringing on Richards and Gomez for Borge and Mason.

With less than half an hour remaining, Gibraltar had yet to show the urgency needed to win possession and put Malta under sustained attacking pressure.

Instead, it was Teuma who tried his luck with another effort at goal, which Hankins parried. Gibraltar then lost possession almost immediately afterwards.

Hankins was called upon again in the 67th minute, producing a brilliant save after Chouaref got his shot away, although the attacker was subsequently judged offside.

A disjointed Gibraltar attack allowed Malta to counter. Lopes, faced with a two-against-two situation, managed to get his foot to the ball before the attacker could strike at goal in the 68th minute.

Gibraltar were attempting to advance but continued to surrender possession too easily, allowing Malta space to run at them and launch a series of counterattacks.

Gibraltar finally created an opportunity in front of goal in the 72nd minute, but the effort was diverted for a corner, which Malta cleared.

Wiseman made further changes in the 74th minute, bringing on Stevens and Jessop for Ronan and Pozo as he looked to alter the dynamic of the game and inject more energy into the attack.

The changes had an almost immediate impact, with Jessop and Stevens forcing a corner. Bent’s header, however, went wide.

Malta also made changes, with Teuma and Mbong making way.

In the 76th minute, a mistake involving two Gibraltar players allowed Cardona to break forward quickly, with his shot ending up in the side netting.

As Gibraltar entered the final ten minutes, they had created few clear opportunities to find an equaliser, let alone turn the match around.

It took a moment of magic from Scanlon in the 80th minute to change the course of the match. Turning away from his marker, he flicked the ball into the path of Richards, who smashed it home from a tight angle to bring Gibraltar level.

Gibraltar still faced the possibility of finishing bottom of the group unless they could secure a victory. Playing for pride, the final ten minutes offered an opportunity for the younger players to stamp their mark and demonstrate what wearing the Gibraltar shirt meant to them.

Cardona again found himself with an opportunity in the 87th minute, smashing a shot into the side netting. Annesley was subsequently replaced by McCarfetty following an injury.

Malta also made a change, bringing on Mentz.

Although Gibraltar attempted to press higher, Malta remained strong in possession and continued to advance as the match entered its final four minutes of added time.

Gibraltar finished with just one defeat in their last eight matches, but having drawn three of their four Nations League matches, they were left to feel the disappointment of finishing bottom of their League D group.

Questions remain over whether the young players now coming through can find that extra edge needed to take the next step in their development.

Gibraltar remain in a transitional period. While they have moved beyond the days when their approach was largely about defending to secure points, they have demonstrated that they can compete and still take points from their opponents.

However, there remains a gap between what they are capable of achieving and the expectations they have set for themselves.

Gibraltar head coach Scott Wiseman this weekend having shown confidence that his young squad will grow further within the coming four years. Closing the gap which will make them competitive.

Gibraltar, however, now five home matches unbeaten.