Gibraltar Chase Down 217 to Beat Bulgaria in High-Scoring Tri-Series Opener

Gibraltar kicked off their 2025 T20I Tri-Series campaign in emphatic fashion, chasing down a daunting 218-run target set by hosts Bulgaria to win the opening match by six wickets with eight balls to spare at the National Sports Academy in Sofia.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Gibraltar saw Bulgaria post a commanding 217 for 6 from their 20 overs, powered by a flurry of boundaries and explosive middle-order hitting. Captain Hristo Lakov anchored the innings with a composed 56 off 40 balls, striking three fours and as many sixes. However, it was Milen Gogev and Manan Bashir who provided the real impetus. Gogev smashed 62 off just 32 balls, featuring 7 fours and 4 sixes, while Bashir delivered a brutal cameo of 48 from only 17 deliveries, including five boundaries and four maximums.

Gibraltar’s bowling had moments of control, with Andrew Reyes (4-0-28-2) and Kenroy Nestor (4-0-27-2) returning the most effective figures. Despite some expensive overs from others, Gibraltar kept picking up key wickets at regular intervals to prevent Bulgaria from running away with the total entirely.

In response, Gibraltar launched their chase with purpose and control. Openers Philip and Michael Raikes laid the foundation with a 72-run stand inside the first seven overs. Philip contributed 40 from 25 balls before falling to Milen Gogev, but it was Michael Raikes who stole the spotlight. The right-hander compiled a fluent 85 off 47 balls, laced with 10 fours and 4 sixes, keeping Gibraltar ahead of the required rate throughout the innings.

Brief setbacks followed, with Louis Bruce falling for a golden duck and skipper Iain Latin dismissed for 30 (23), but the lower order ensured there were no late jitters. James Fitzgerald (25* off 9) and Chris Pyle (24* off 7) finished the match in style with a blistering 52-run partnership off just 17 balls. The pair combined for five sixes and two fours in the death overs, with Fitzgerald hitting three consecutive sixes off Prakash Mishra to seal the win in the 19th over.

Despite the loss, Bulgaria's batting effort highlighted their power potential, though their bowling failed to contain a rampant Gibraltar batting unit. Gibraltar’s clinical chase gives them an early advantage in the tri-series, and they will be buoyed by the depth and explosiveness in their lineup.

Final Score:

Bulgaria 217/6 (20 overs)

Gibraltar 222/4 (18.4 overs)

Result: Gibraltar won by 6 wickets