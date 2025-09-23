Gibraltar darts gets first day victory against Lithuania as they play WDF World Cup group 6 matches

Gibraltar Darts team made a flying start to their participation in the WDF World Cup being held in the Republic of Korea.

Drawn in Group 6 with the USA, Scotland, Lithuania, Iceland and Thailand, Gibraltar notched their first win against Lithuania on their first day of play. Matches played whilst the rest of Gibraltar slept due to the time difference.

Their first match was against Thailand where Gibraltar faced a 9-3 defeat.

Just less than a couple of hour later they faced Iceland where they were narrowly beaten 9-7.

In their third match Gibraltar came away with a convincing 9-3 victory. They next face Scotland before facing the USA.