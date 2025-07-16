Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar darts team at European Youth Cup Opening Ceremony

By Stephen Ignacio
16th July 2025

The Gibraltar youth darts national teams officially arrived in Holland for the European Youth Cup and were part of the opening ceremony.
The academy selection embark on their journey to Assen, Netherlands earlier this week where they will take part on the 2025 edition of the WDF Europe Cup Youth.

They will be competing in the following events over the week:

Boys & Girls pairs (Wednesday)
Boys singles & Girls team event (Thursday)
Boys team event & Girls singles (Friday)
Finals day (Saturday)

The teams are as follows:-

Boys Team
• Nico Bado
• Ethan Pulham
• Joey Andrades
• Colin Torres

Girls Team
• Tarika Ward
• Nya Fa

Coaching Team
• Ethan Smith – Head Coach
• Sean Negrette
• Nicholas Fortunato

Most Read

Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Local News

Chief Secretary’s circular draws Opposition criticism

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Local News

Concerns over ‘questionable payments’ trigger row on ‘spectre of favouritism or political patronage’

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Local News

Linda Alvarez appointed committee member of International Island Games Association

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Sports

Gib scoops team silver in ‘brutal’ Island Games triathlon

Sun 13th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Special Olympics has announced the appointment of David Evangelista as the global movement’s new President and Chief Executive Officer

16th July 2025

Sports
U18’S BOUND FOR ALBANIA AND ANDORRA

16th July 2025

Sports
600 young people take part in the GSLA Sports Train programme

16th July 2025

Sports
Asia Kent wins bronze and sets national record at Island Games

15th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025