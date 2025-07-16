Gibraltar darts team at European Youth Cup Opening Ceremony

The Gibraltar youth darts national teams officially arrived in Holland for the European Youth Cup and were part of the opening ceremony.

The academy selection embark on their journey to Assen, Netherlands earlier this week where they will take part on the 2025 edition of the WDF Europe Cup Youth.

They will be competing in the following events over the week:

Boys & Girls pairs (Wednesday)

Boys singles & Girls team event (Thursday)

Boys team event & Girls singles (Friday)

Finals day (Saturday)

The teams are as follows:-

Boys Team

• Nico Bado

• Ethan Pulham

• Joey Andrades

• Colin Torres

Girls Team

• Tarika Ward

• Nya Fa

Coaching Team

• Ethan Smith – Head Coach

• Sean Negrette

• Nicholas Fortunato