Gibraltar defeated by the silent warriors from Malaysia in NWYC

Malaysia 59–28 Gibraltar

It was an electric atmosphere in the stands as Gibraltar prepared to face Malaysia. Many lessons had been learned from the previous day’s performance against the Cook Islands. Among them was the message from players who highlighted how the support from the crowd had driven them on, even in defeat. Gibraltar’s netball community responded with a near-packed hall, with many seats reserved for players participating in the tournament.

The home crowd provided a strong following, chanting and cheering loudly as the players took to the court. Flags waved, with dancing and singing filling the hall even before the first whistle. Everyone knew Gibraltar was facing another mammoth task, but the support was unwavering.

Malaysia, ranked highly in the world, were a quiet but fast-paced outfit. Physically on par with Gibraltar, they carried the advantage of experience from many world netball events. Their calm demeanour, with smiles during play, contrasted with the stressed looks seen on other teams in the tournament.

It was a nervy but positive start for Gibraltar, although they conceded the first points and quickly found themselves 2–0 down. Their first goal was met with a massive roar from the stands, but Malaysia hit back immediately to make it 3–1.

Gibraltar, physically matched, needed composure and skill to stay in the contest. At 4–2 they began to settle, regaining confidence to play their own game. Excitement brewed as Gibraltar looked capable of producing a positive performance.

Malaysia’s efficiency under the post kept them ahead, stretching to 6–3. Gibraltar’s nervy passing at times cost possession, but they also managed to slow Malaysia’s momentum. Midway through the quarter, Malaysia led 9–3 before Mens, just introduced, scored a confidence-boosting goal. A turnover followed, closing the gap to 9–5.

Changes in Gibraltar’s formation unsettled Malaysia, who suddenly faced a more physical contest. Yet Malaysia’s composure told, and they pushed ahead to 13–5. Gibraltar still fought back—Mena scoring from a penalty after Malaysia were punished for pushing the ball away.

The physicality grew. Demi was reprimanded for a challenge, while an apparent elbow to her face moments later went unpunished. By the end of a fiercely contested first quarter, Malaysia led 17–6, but Gibraltar were very much still in the game.

At the break, Griffins and Davies entered. Within two minutes Demi had twice been knocked to the floor with no umpire response. The scoreline stalled briefly before Malaysia struck twice in three minutes. Some crisp passing and more pressure on the ball helped Gibraltar pull back to 19–8.

Still adjusting to the pace and physicality at this level, Gibraltar’s quick passing began to work. Great movement from Demi opened space for Mena to score, and at 22–10 the hosts were holding their ground. The crowd roared in unison, chants echoing around the hall.

Missed chances cost Gibraltar at 24–11, and Malaysia punished them with a long-range goal. Their hijab-wearing players maintained a silent, calm efficiency, combining fast pace and teamwork that mirrored Gibraltar’s own style. Malaysia silenced the crowd with another run, moving to 28–11.

Emma Torres returned to the court, sparking fresh energy through the middle. With Demi and Emma running into space, Gibraltar stayed competitive, reaching 30–13 by halftime. A scoreboard error briefly showed Malaysia leading by 32 before being corrected, though it raised concerns after Gibraltar’s tally was also adjusted from 14 back to 13.

The second half resumed with the official score at 30–13. Gibraltar came out with renewed physical presence, quickly rewarded with goals. Malaysia, however, responded with efficiency and composure, extending to 32–16.

Their quiet, disciplined play was difficult to counter. Once in rhythm, Malaysia surged to 38–16 midway through the third quarter. Gibraltar battled but struggled to regain momentum, finally breaking through at 39–17 before Malaysia hit the 40 mark.

Player rotations injected energy for Gibraltar, but chasing shadows was draining. At 42–18, a defensive interception reignited the crowd, though Malaysia immediately answered. Where Gibraltar searched for space, Malaysia created it effortlessly, moving to 45–18 and then 46–18 at the third-quarter break.

Malaysia reached the 50-point mark with ten minutes left, leading 50–22. Their bench erupted in celebration, arms raised in triumph though their players remained calm on court. By 55–22, with seven minutes still to play, Malaysia were in full control.

Despite the widening gap, Gibraltar’s young team showed phenomenal spirit. Their relentless hassling in defence and quick movement through the middle kept the match exciting. The result may have escaped them, but the experience was invaluable.

Late in the match Gibraltar combined well, creating chances and closing the gap. The crowd willed them towards 30 goals, urging them on with every attack. At 58–28 in the final minute, the hall roared. The match ended 59–28—defeat, but far from the feared double-score outcome.

Once again, Gibraltar’s players were given a standing ovation, the crowd recognising another impressive effort on the international stage.