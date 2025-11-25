Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

25th November 2025

Gibraltar delegation attends international cruise summit in Madrid

By Chronicle Staff
25th November 2025

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, and the Gibraltar Tourist Board attended the 15th International Cruise Summit 2025 in Madrid to engage with cruise industry stakeholders and discuss developments in the global cruise sector.

The event brought together cruise industry leaders, destination representatives, port authorities and other stakeholders to review the latest opportunities and trends within global cruising.

During the summit, Gibraltar Tourist Board representatives followed a series of keynote presentations and panel discussions, gathering up-to-date insights into key market trends, evolving passenger expectations, itinerary planning developments and growth opportunities across the sector.

Commenting on the event, Mr Santos said: “It was a pleasure to attend as maintaining close contact with cruise line stakeholders and staying informed on sector trends is vital to securing Gibraltar’s position as a preferred port of call. These engagements reinforce our visibility and support our ongoing commitment to strengthening Gibraltar’s cruise offering.”

According to the Gibraltar Tourist Board, the insights gathered from the summit will support its ongoing strategic planning and guide future engagement with cruise partners, with the aim of keeping Gibraltar aligned with current industry dynamics and well positioned within the international cruise market.

