Gibraltar extend their unbeaten run to six matches

Gibraltar’s final match of the September/October international break brought them up against Liechtenstein in an away friendly, with Scott Wiseman’s side looking to extend their five-match unbeaten run.

Wiseman made two key changes, bringing Borge and Mason into the starting eleven as Gibraltar continued preparations for their two crucial Nations League encounters against Andorra and Malta.

Liechtenstein, themselves enduring a difficult spell, provided opposition closer to the level Gibraltar will face in those matches.

Gibraltar started confidently, enjoying early possession, although it was the hosts who produced the first opening, forcing Hankins into a good block in the fifth minute. De Barr responded two minutes later, testing the Liechtenstein goalkeeper with an effort from outside the penalty area.

A series of untidy challenges added some tension to the encounter, with the referee producing yellow cards in quick succession as he attempted to control proceedings.

Gibraltar nevertheless maintained their passing momentum and were rewarded in the 19th minute. Mason delivered a tight corner into the goalmouth, where Lopes met it at the near post with a glancing header to give Gibraltar the lead.

Wiseman’s side continued to push forward, creating another opening shortly afterwards before Liechtenstein threatened on the break, their final effort flashing across goal and wide.

Jolley and Ronan combined well before Mason miscued an effort, while Gibraltar increasingly found themselves patiently controlling possession — a situation they have rarely experienced at international level.

Liechtenstein’s physical approach continued, with Jolley and Borge both on the receiving end of strong challenges. Mason remained influential from set pieces, one delivery eventually reaching Scanlon outside the penalty area, whose effort was blocked.

Scanlon later created an opening for himself before Mason forced another save in the 43rd minute. Liechtenstein responded with two attempts during added time, but Gibraltar went into the interval holding a 1-0 advantage.

Pozo replaced Torrilla at the start of the second half, while the hosts also made several changes.

Liechtenstein began strongly, but Gibraltar soon settled back into possession. De Barr, now wearing the captain’s armband, was influential in Gibraltar’s distribution as they looked increasingly comfortable.

That confidence was rewarded in the 56th minute when Borge pounced on a mistake between the goalkeeper and defender. Intercepting the pass, he made no mistake, striking from the edge of the penalty area into an open goal to double Gibraltar’s advantage.

The second goal allowed Gibraltar to take greater control of the pace of the match.

Their performance also provided a timely response following recent comments from former Republic of Ireland international Roy Keane, whose reference to Gibraltar after England’s heavy victory over Croatia had been badly received by some Gibraltar supporters and players.

This was a Gibraltar far removed from the side which regularly suffered heavy defeats during its early UEFA years. Instead, Wiseman’s team showed they could control periods of a match against opposition competing at a similar level.

Wiseman introduced Richards and Gomez for Borge and Mason in the 68th minute before later bringing on Jessop, Stevens and Britto as Gibraltar looked to see out the match.

De Barr almost added a third in the 81st minute, unleashing a powerful effort from outside the penalty area which the goalkeeper did well to block. Pozo also tried his luck shortly afterwards as mistakes began to creep into Liechtenstein’s passing.

De Barr was replaced by Bartolo in the 84th minute, passing the captain’s armband to Jolley before leaving the field.

Liechtenstein tested Hankins during the closing stages, but Gibraltar remained largely in command through to the final whistle.

The 2-0 victory extended Gibraltar’s unbeaten run to six matches and provided another confidence boost ahead of their decisive Nations League fixtures against Andorra and Malta, where victories in both matches are required if Gibraltar are to challenge for promotion to League C.