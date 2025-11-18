Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service completes intensive training programmes

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service has completed an intensive period of professional development, with personnel taking part in a range of training programmes both locally and at The Fire Service College. Recent activity has focused on skills development, operational readiness and supporting firefighters as they progress in their careers.

Five firefighters have been promoted to leading firefighter: Ian Bonfiglio, Eric Abudarham, Jayden Martin, Carl Debono and Dylan Pratts. They will shortly attend Incident Command Level 1 training at The Fire Service College as part of their transition into their new roles.

Leading firefighters Bonfiglio, Debono, Martin and Pratts will join operational watches, while leading firefighter Abudarham will move to the Training, Development and Logistical Department.

Three recruits have returned from their eight-week Firefighter Foundation and Development Programme at The Fire Service College, Moreton-in-Marsh. Recruits Balloqui, Cosquieri and Zayas covered core operational skills including pumps and ladders, breathing apparatus, compartment fire behaviour, road traffic collision procedures and emergency casualty care.

They are now completing their development phase in Gibraltar, which includes Rope Rescue Level 1 and Ocean Diver training.

Outreach Rescue instructors recently delivered rope rescue refresher training to Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service personnel over a two-week period, providing firefighters with the opportunity to strengthen their technical skills at several sites across Gibraltar. The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service thanked GibDock, GibElec, Blands and the Department of the Environment for facilitating access to training locations.

Two additional cohorts have completed Live Fire and Compartment Fire Behaviour refresher training at The Fire Service College. This mandatory high-level training exposes firefighters to realistic conditions and ensures they maintain essential breathing apparatus skills in line with UK Fire and Rescue Service standards.

The Minister for the Fire Service, Leslie Bruzon, said: “I want to congratulate all the officers involved in these training programmes, both locally and abroad. The commitment shown by our firefighters, whether newly promoted, newly qualified, or undertaking advanced refresher training, reflects the high standards we continue to uphold within the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service.”

“Our community relies on a service that is skilled, resilient and prepared for any eventuality. The ongoing investment in professional development, technical capability and specialist training ensures that our firefighters are equipped with the knowledge and expertise required to meet the demands of a modern fire and rescue service.”

“I am immensely proud of the dedication and professionalism demonstrated across all ranks, and I thank everyone who has supported these training initiatives. Their collective efforts strengthen the GFRS and, ultimately, enhance the safety of our entire community.”