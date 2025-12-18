Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar futsal to play Finland and Estonia in double header friendly internationals

By Stephen Ignacio
18th December 2025

The Gibraltar Futsal national squad took a break from their domestic league campaign for their respective clubs this week to prepare for this weekend’s double header international friendly matches.
Gibraltar headed for Tallin in Estonia after a week-long of preparations which saw the final squad announced this past Wednesday.
Gibraltar will be playing Finland at 2pm on Saturday, December 20, with their next match against Estonia on Sunday December 21, at 12pm before they head back to Gibraltar for the festive break.
Gibraltar will be preparing for their World Cup qualifier group matches which will see them place next year against Montenegro, Kosovo and Austria.

