Gibraltar have no option but to win their next two group matches

A 49th-minute goal gave Malta an important win which leaves them leading their Nations League group with seven points.

Malta, who are in Gibraltar’s League D group, have only Gibraltar left to play to complete their group matches.

Having beaten Andorra twice, both home and away, they have ensured that the latter now have no chance of automatic promotion, leaving Gibraltar as the sole rival capable of challenging for top spot.

Gibraltar, who play Andorra away and then Malta at home, now have no option but to win both matches if they are to progress to League C through automatic promotion. Only the group winners are automatically promoted.

With two draws and two matches still to play, Gibraltar could still take top spot. Anything other than a win in each of their next two matches will see them out of contention.

Gibraltar next play a friendly against Liechtenstein this Monday.