Gibraltar cricket umpire Sunil Chandiramani has been invited to attend the ICC Level 2 Umpires Course in Malmö, Sweden, from 27–30 November 2026.

The inaugural European edition of the course, and only the second to be held globally, is described as bringing “together some of Europe’s leading umpires for an intensive programme of learning, development and exchange, led by ICC Master Educators”.

“As an ICC Panel A umpire, this is another fantastic opportunity for Sunil to continue developing at international level whilst proudly representing Gibraltar,” said a Gibraltar Cricket spokesperson.

Sunil Chandiramani said:

“It is an absolute privilege and honour to have been invited, and once again to represent Gibraltar on the international stage. Opportunities like this are incredibly valuable, and I am looking forward to learning from the ICC Master Educators, sharing experiences with some of Europe’s top umpires and developing new skills.

“For me, it is equally important to bring that knowledge and experience back home, share it with others and contribute to the continued development of umpiring and cricket in Gibraltar. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity and excited for what promises to be a fantastic few days in Malmö.”