Gibraltar women's national team selectors have announced their squad for the forthcoming friendly international against San Marino. The team is preparing for its next official competitive group matches in 2027, when it will once again face some steep challenges.

Ahead of the December international friendly, selectors have named a squad which includes some new faces. The team, currently under interim coaches, is undergoing a transition which will see the Wales FA, in partnership with the Gibraltar FA, put forward a programme aimed at developing future coaches.

At the same time, the Gibraltar FA this week announced the launch of its Female Coach Mentorship Programme, offering female coaches tailored support to strengthen their practice, build confidence and explore future opportunities in football.

Participants will work with an individual mentor and follow a personal development plan, supported by the K繂ensla mentoring platform. Observed coaching sessions, detailed feedback and potential placements will help coaches put their learning into practice.

The programme will also offer applied workshops, psychology support and online expert insights, alongside selected opportunities for study visits and exchanges in elite football environments.

As part of the recently signed Coach Fellowship agreement, participants will have opportunities to observe and learn from elite female coaches working within high-performance football environments.

Development will focus on the person as much as the coach, supporting participants' leadership skills alongside their work on the pitch. Through the programme, the Gibraltar FA aims to develop local female coaching talent and help more women contribute to the future of football in Gibraltar.

The programme is aimed at female coaches. Applicants must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Currently work within Gibraltar's female game.

Hold Gibraltarian nationality.

Have represented Gibraltar at national level.

To register your interest, email vacancies@gibraltarfa.com by 7 December 2026.