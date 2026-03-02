Gibraltar make changes to squad prior to debut in qualifiers

The Gibraltar women's national squad this Tuesday evening debut in the UEFA European Qualifiers for the World Cup facing Kosovo in their first match.

The national team have been hard at training throughout the past week with head coach Stella Gotal bringing in new faces following her initial squad announcement.

Three players were added to the squad prior to their departure for Prestina with goalkeeper Akisha Ferrell added to the squad just 24 hours after the initial squad announcement.

Just days later Esme Cerisola and Julia Lima were late additions to the squad.

Gibraltar kick off their campaign at 5pm in Kosovo before returning to Gibraltar where they face Bulgaria on Saturday, March 7 with a 7pm kick-off at the Europa Sports Stadium in what will be their first home European Qualifier group tie.

