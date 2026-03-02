Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar make changes to squad prior to debut in qualifiers

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd March 2026

The Gibraltar women's national squad this Tuesday evening debut in the UEFA European Qualifiers for the World Cup facing Kosovo in their first match.
The national team have been hard at training throughout the past week with head coach Stella Gotal bringing in new faces following her initial squad announcement.
Three players were added to the squad prior to their departure for Prestina with goalkeeper Akisha Ferrell added to the squad just 24 hours after the initial squad announcement.
Just days later Esme Cerisola and Julia Lima were late additions to the squad.
Gibraltar kick off their campaign at 5pm in Kosovo before returning to Gibraltar where they face Bulgaria on Saturday, March 7 with a 7pm kick-off at the Europa Sports Stadium in what will be their first home European Qualifier group tie.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The Treaty - Prize v Price 

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Brexit

CM outlines new policing resources and equipment for treaty rollout 

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Brexit

Notifying Spain over residency permits offers ‘additional layer of protection’

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Brexit

Treaty will reshape cross-border relations

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Brexit

Govt rejects media claims treaty would mean Spanish ‘patrols’ on Rock 

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Frenchman Baptiste Bouin took squash open

2nd March 2026

Sports
Both Eagles and Europa with wins in hockey leagues

2nd March 2026

Sports
Gibraltar U16s to play in UEFA Development tournament in Malta

2nd March 2026

Sports
Playing for a World Cup dream

2nd March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026