Gibraltar marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Gibraltar marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in various ways yesterday, including stalls in Casemates and flying the disability flag at the border, over City Hall and outside St Bernard’s Hospital. A number of awareness stalls were set up in Casemates on Tuesday afternoon, which gave entities an opportunity to reflect on progress...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here